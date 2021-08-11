DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man who has overcome cancer twice credits his survival to a perfect stranger. Now Dave Fromson is paying it forward. Fromson and his coworkers at Martinez Fire Protection put together a donor recruitment drive on Wednesday.
While many had complaints about 2020, Fromson fought cancer twice, and still calls himself the luckiest man in the world.READ MORE: Sheriff: Violent Man At The Center Of Deadly Shooting In Adams County
“I am ending the year in so much a better place than where I started it,” Fromson told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh in Dec. 2020.READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis Briefed On Drought Situation In Northwest Colorado
He said he was content inside his Denver home with wife, Jeanne, and dog, Tucker.
“Life is worth fighting for. Love and joy and happiness are worth fighting for,” he said in 2020.MORE NEWS: In The Year Since It Was Passed, 100+ Red Flag Law Petitions Filed