DENVER (CBS4) – While some people have a number of complaints about 2020, one Denver man is counting his blessings. Dave Fromson has fought cancer twice, yet he calls himself the luckiest man in the world.

“I am ending the year in so much a better place than where I started it,” Fromson told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

He is content inside his Denver home with wife, Jeanne, and pup, Tucker. He feels happy to be alive.

“Life is worth fighting for. Love and joy and happiness are worth fighting for,” he said.

Fromson’s fight began in 2016 with a diagnosis of colorectal cancer. He was 44, a teacher. It was a year of cancer treatment.

“Everything was a success all the way through,” he said.

Fromson was cancer free. In 2019, he left teaching to work as a project manager for Martinez Fire Protection. New health insurance led him back to his old oncologist.

“He says ‘As long as you’re here, why don’t you give blood, and we’ll just double check a couple things,'” Fromson explained.

Tests showed Dave had cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML). His new battle included two rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and then a bone marrow transplant.

“They literally wipe you out in order to literally build you back up,” he said.

When COVID-19 hit, Fromson was in the care of the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute at Presbyterian St. Luke’s.

“So far, success,” he said.

On Christmas Day, Fromson turns 49 years old. It will be 300 days since his transplant. He’ll relax inside with Jeanne and Tucker… feeling lucky.

“Even having gone through cancer twice at the age of 49, I still think I am the luckiest man in the world,” he said.