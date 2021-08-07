DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to multiple shootings in the span of a few hours starting on Friday night. Officers first responded to Colfax Avenue and Broadway after three people were shot at around 8:30 p.m.; one of whom died.
At around 11:20 p.m., officers were called to 22nd and Blake Streets after two men were shot. They were taken to the hospital where one man died. The second man is in critical condition. Police say a suspect is not in custody.
A few hours later, at 2 a.m., officers responded to 11th Avenue and Acoma Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they say one man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. A couple of hours later, police found a second victim who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. They also have critical injuries.
At around 2:10 a.m., a large number of police responded to Colfax Avenue near Ogden Street after a woman was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police did not have details about this situation or a possible suspect.
Investigators ask anyone with more information about these shootings is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.