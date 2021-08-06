DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver rushed to a shooting near Civic Center Park on Friday night. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Colfax Avenue and Broadway.
When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Those injured were rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. Police said no one has been arrested as of 8:53 p.m.
Alert: Officers responded to the area of Colfax/Broadway around 8:30pm on reports of a shooting & located three individuals who were shot and were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. The circumstances are under investigation and there are no arrest(s) at this time. pic.twitter.com/gc7XXe10sT
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021