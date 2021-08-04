(CBS4) – New body cam video released by Lincoln County authorities shows what happened the night Deputy Michael Hutton was ambushed by Tristin Ensinger in May. The sheriff says he released video to show the dangers law enforcement face every day — but it is shocking.
The video shows Hutton responding to a call at Highway 40 near Limon.
He interacts with a trucker who had reported someone trying to break into a truck. As Hutton approaches the truck, he is shot. An emergency dispatcher tries to reach him over the 2-way radio to no avail. Responding officers get to Hutton in 21 minutes and then offer encouragement as they look for the suspect.
That suspect, Ensinger, was later found nearby dead of a self-inflicted wound.
Ensinger, 25, was a murder suspect out of Ohio and the sheriff says he was intent on ambushing law enforcement officers.
Hutton is still recovering but is expected to return to full law enforcement duty.