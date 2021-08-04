Cherry Creek Schools Staff, Students 'Strongly Encouraged' To Wear MasksCherry Creek Schools is "strongly encouraging" all students and staff to wear a face mask while in school.

COVID In Colorado: Public Health Requires Face Masks For Residential Care FacilitiesThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is announcing new guidelines when it comes to long-term care residential facilities for older adults and those with disabilities.

Denver Public Schools Hears From Parents, Staff About Face Mask RequirementThe rise in COVID-19 cases has led Denver Public Schools to renew a former health practice. DPS announced Tuesday that masks will be required for all students, visitors and staff inside its buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Influx Of COVID Patients May Delay Medical Attention To Those Suffering From Other AilmentsAs the Delta variant of COVID-19 brings more patients to hospitals non-COVID patients are wondering if sometimes they are being put in the back seat.

Economy Experts In Denver Look At How Several Industries Are Faring In New ReportThe Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation says Colorado is outpacing the nation with job postings.

