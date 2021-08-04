CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Independence Pass was closed Wednesday afternoon due to mudslide cleanup. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route.

They were also urged to not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman or McClure Pass. Instead, drivers were advised to follow the northern alternate route on Highway 13.

It is unclear when Independence Pass will reopen.

