'Still A Little Nervous': Those Who Waited To Get COVID Vaccine Roll Up Their SleevesAt a vaccine bus in Denver on Wednesday morning, a steady stream of people rolled up their sleeves to get their first shots.

Douglas County School District 'Strongly Encourages' Face Coverings While IndoorsThe Douglas County School District said that face coverings will be "strongly encouraged" while learning indoors for those students ages 11 and under but not required.

Cherry Creek Schools Staff, Students 'Strongly Encouraged' To Wear MasksCherry Creek Schools is "strongly encouraging" all students and staff to wear a face mask while in school.

COVID In Colorado: Public Health Requires Face Masks For Residential Care FacilitiesThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is announcing new guidelines when it comes to long-term care residential facilities for older adults and those with disabilities.

Denver Public Schools Hears From Parents, Staff About Face Mask RequirementThe rise in COVID-19 cases has led Denver Public Schools to renew a former health practice. DPS announced Tuesday that masks will be required for all students, visitors and staff inside its buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Influx Of COVID Patients May Delay Medical Attention To Those Suffering From Other AilmentsAs the Delta variant of COVID-19 brings more patients to hospitals non-COVID patients are wondering if sometimes they are being put in the back seat.