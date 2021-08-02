GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon remains closed with no estimate on when it may reopen after the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area was targeted by flash floods, again, this time over a 3-day period. Lanes in both directions were blocked by debris from the burn scar of the fire that burned 32,631 acres last summer.
It's not only the debris blocking the road that is causing issues, but that debris caused "extreme damage" according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. More heavy rain and flooding hit the area on July 31 just a little more than a day after more than 100 drivers were caught in the mud and debris and had to be rescued.
The debris included huge boulders that smashed the concrete of I-70 and destroyed sections of the guardrail. A 46-mile section of interstate remains closed. CDOT has advised long-distance truckers to detour north onto Interstate 80 through Wyoming. Private vehicles are urged to use a detour that takes them up north to Steamboat Springs.
Crews continued to assess the damage late Sunday. Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the damage and cleanup progress at 2 p.m. Monday. Watch it live on CBSN.
The mudslides also temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. The train travels through the entire length of the canyon, right alongside the Colorado River.