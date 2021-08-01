DENVER (CBS4) – Massive mudslides last week in Glenwood Canyon have temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. The train travels through the entire length of the canyon, right alongside the Colorado River.
Service Advisory: California Zephyr Train 5 departing Chicago (CHI) on 7/31 is canceled between Denver (DEN) and Grand Junction (GJT) due to a weather-related track closure east of GJT. For reservation assistance, please call or text 800-USA-RAIL.
Service Advisory: California Zephyr Train 6 departing Emeryville (EMY) on 7/31 is canceled between Grand Junction (GJT) and Denver (DEN) due to a weather-related track closure east of GJT. For reservation assistance, please call or text 800-USA-RAIL.
The train service was canceled in both directions through the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 31. In a tweet from Amtrak on Sunday they said due to an ongoing weather-related track closure east of Grand Junction, the service may be impacted on Monday, August 2.
Service Advisory: Due to an ongoing weather-related track closure east of Grand Junction (GJT), California Zephyr Service between Denver (DEN) and GJT may be affected on 8/2. For reservation assistance, please text or call 800-USA-RAIL.
We have yet to learn if the tracks have been damaged or if this is just a matter of safety due to the unstable conditions in the canyon, as well as on the ongoing threat for rain. Flash Flood Watches continue through Monday for the area as more monsoon thunderstorms are expected.
