By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Massive mudslides last week in Glenwood Canyon have temporarily halted train service on Amtrak’s California Zephyr between Denver and Grand Junction. The train travels through the entire length of the canyon, right alongside the Colorado River.

The train service was canceled in both directions through the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 31. In a tweet from Amtrak on Sunday they said due to an ongoing weather-related track closure east of Grand Junction, the service may be impacted on Monday, August 2.

We have yet to learn if the tracks have been damaged or if this is just a matter of safety due to the unstable conditions in the canyon, as well as on the ongoing threat for rain. Flash Flood Watches continue through Monday for the area as more monsoon thunderstorms are expected.

