(CBS4) – If you have ever wanted to cycle up to the top Loveland pass unencumbered, Sunday was the day to do it. Part of U.S. 6 was closed over Loveland Pass for mudslide cleanup.

“It was awesome man!” said one cyclist who just finished his workout. “Me and my fiancé back over here just rode up. It was about four miles up and rode fast coming down. The road was good.”

A traffic arm covered the roadway, and car after car turned around to find another way to go. Cyclists could get around the roadblock, but even they only get so far. Most got turned around at the top.

“Over like kind of by the A-Basin side they are just clearing some rocks. I think there are mudslides on the road,” said the cyclist.

The way around for cars was Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnel, but even that wasn’t ideal as hazmat vehicles were being escorted through the tunnel every hour so regular traffic was stopped.

Even though this closure turned the pass into a cyclist’s dream, the sooner CDOT could get the road open safely the better it is was for mountain travelers.

“It’s always fun riding without any cars,” said the cyclist. “Everything looked clear at this point though so it should be open soon.”

He was right as the pass re-opened to traffic around 2 p.m. Sunday.