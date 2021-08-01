CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
 (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 6  over Loveland Pass because of a mudslide. They say the slide hit the roadway on Saturday near the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

At this point, Interstate 70 through the Eisenhower Tunnels is suggested as an alternate route.

As with a previous closure, hazmat vehicles, like fuel trucks, are being stopped at the tunnels and will be allowed through at the top of each hour. Other drivers should expect intermittent pauses in traffic.

