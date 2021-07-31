LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office alerted residents in The Retreat subdivision of Glen Haven about ongoing flooding. They urged those in that area to reach higher ground immediately.

At 4:45 p.m. the sheriff’s office says ” imminent threat for flooding to lower Streamside Dr, Corner Ct, Black Creek Dr, Copper Hill Rd, Saddle Ct, Fishermans Ln, Sheep Ln, and Miller Fork Rd from Copper Hill Rd to Bulwark Ridge Dr is being downgraded to a voluntary evacuation.”

They closed County Road 43 between Drake and the switchback by Glen Haven.

As the rain showered Glen Haven, residents prepared to leave.

“Being a Colorado native, I kind of expect it” said one woman who was evacuating the area. “At the same time, it is kind of an inconvenience.”

Last year the town was evacuated for the Cameron Peak Fire. Now, because of their proximity to the burn scar, they are always on standby for flash flooding.

A couple who was in the process of evacuating were visiting their friend’s property in the area and were in a hurry to get out. They grabbed what they could and tossed it in their vehicle.

“The necessities you know? Cooler to make sure we have a place to store food. Snacks, purse, wallet, that kind of stuff,” said the woman.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Dangerous flooding is occurring in The Retreat

This is the second time in two days this town is dealing with this. Just up the road a house on Streamside Drive had its driveway washed out in Friday’s flooding. Unfortunately, being flood aware is a new way of life around these parts.

As the rain continued to fall, anxieties heightened for anyone who was left on the mountainside. The pair evacuating told CBS4’s Michael Abeyta, “The gentleman that came up that works for the evacuating system was really kind of like rushing us to get out.”

Official flooding information is available online or by texting LCEVAC to 888777. An official evacuation order has not been issued.

Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency crews worked to determine any damage from Friday’s flood. It’s not clear if they found any.