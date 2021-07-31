LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews in Larimer County are out Saturday morning checking on areas near the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar after heavy rain caused closures and evacuations. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says as of late Friday night, only County Road 44H remains closed between County Road 27 and Pennock Pass.
Video of flooding in Glen Haven shows the dangerous situation many faced on Friday.
Details about any possible damage are not yet released.
The sheriff’s office warns heavy rain is still possible in the burn area on Saturday. Those who are in the area are urged to stay alert and weather aware.
On Friday, tree logs washed across roads near Black Creek in Glen Haven.
“It rose really quickly this time earlier today. We came up about three feet, four feet, with just a bit of debris,” Tom Housewright, a volunteer firefighter for the department in Glen Haven, told CBS4’s Jeff Todd.
He says many residents in the area have been alert since July 4.