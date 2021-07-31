CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Cherry Hills Village police say they issued an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Evan Michael Joslin. They say he’s responsible for a deadly crash on July 26.
Officers responded to University Boulevard between Quincy and Hampden Avenues at around 6:30 p.m. They say Stacy Pepper, 37, died from the crash.
Police released an image of Joslin on Wednesday calling him a person of interest.
Joslin is accused of running away from the scene. Police say the truck he was in was stolen out of Jefferson County. Joslin and the truck were also allegedly involved in a burglary in Arapahoe County. Details about that crime were not released.
Pepper was in town from California, visiting family.
Joslin was described as being white with a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes on. Police say he may have a wound on his left arm as a result of the crash.
Court records show Joslin has faced numerous charges starting in 2011 which include burglary, trespass, assault, drug possession and protection order violations.
Regarding the crash on University Blvd., he could faces charges of vehicular homicide-reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, speeding and failing to remain at a scene of an accident.
Anyone who has information that might help police in their search for Joslin is asked to call 720-305-9831.