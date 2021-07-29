CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Cherry Hills Village have released a photo of a man they describe as being a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation. The crash took place on Monday evening on the 4000 block of South University Boulevard and Stacy L. Pepper was killed.
Pepper, 38, was from San Francisco and was visiting family in the Denver area.
So far the investigation into the crash has revealed that a stolen truck was involved in the crash. It was stolen out of Jefferson County and, according to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, “the suspect and vehicle are associated with a burglary that occurred in Arapahoe County.”
After the collision, police say the suspect ran away from the scene. He was described as being white with a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes on. They say he may have a wound on his left arm as a result of the crash.
Anyone who has information that might help police in their search for the person of interest is asked to call 720-305-9831. The crash happened at 6:34 p.m.