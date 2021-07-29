CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Cherry Hills Village have released a photo of a man they describe as being a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run investigation. The crash took place on Monday evening on the 4000 block of South University Boulevard and Stacy L. Pepper was killed.

(credit: Cherry Hills Village Police)

Pepper, 38, was from San Francisco and was visiting family in the Denver area.

So far the investigation into the crash has revealed that a stolen truck was involved in the crash. It was stolen out of Jefferson County and, according to the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, “the suspect and vehicle are associated with a burglary that occurred in Arapahoe County.”

After the collision, police say the suspect ran away from the scene. He was described as being white with a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes on. They say he may have a wound on his left arm as a result of the crash.

Anyone who has information that might help police in their search for the person of interest is asked to call 720-305-9831. The crash happened at 6:34 p.m.

