Heavy Rain And Flooding Through The WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

6 minutes ago

Marijuana Sales Tax Increase Supporters Turn In Petitions To Put Initiative 25 On The BallotMore than 200,000 voters in Colorado support an increase on the sales tax for recreational marijuana. They signed a petition to put Initiative 25 on the November ballot and those signatures were turned in on Friday.

15 minutes ago

Mask Mandate To Be In Effect In Jeffco Public Schools For Students Ages 3-11Students in Jeffco Public Schools who are ages 3-11 will be required to wear masks in their schools when classes start next month. The school district sent an email to families relaying the news on Friday afternoon.

21 minutes ago

‘We Need Everybody Vaccinated’: UCHealth Doctor Urges More COVID Vaccinations As Delta Variant SpreadsIt seems like every day there is new guidance about how to keep yourself safe from COVID-19.

25 minutes ago

I-70 To Remain Closed This Weekend Through Glenwood Canyon After Mudslides, RescuesInterstate 70 will be closed through Glenwood Canyon for what is expected to be several days as Colorado Department of Transportation crews deal with the aftermath of the latest round of mudslides and brace for heavy rain in the weekend forecast.

27 minutes ago

Highway 14 Closed In Larimer County Due To Flash Flood Threat, Voluntary Evacuations Put Into PlaceOfficials in Larimer County closed Highway 14 on Friday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area around the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar.

29 minutes ago