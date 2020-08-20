GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Creek Fire burning in Glenwood Canyon continues to grow. It was estimated at 29,732 acres on Thursday morning.
The U.S. Forest Service flew over Hanging Lake on Wednesday and took more pictures. The images show where the fire burned above the lake.
The fire did burn through some of the lower trail but just how much the area has been impacted is unclear. The Forest Service hasn’t been able to determine when they will be able to evaluate all the damage near the lake.
More than 820 firefighters are assigned to the Grizzly Creek Fire. The hope is to have it contained by Sept. 1.
There is no timeline for when it might be safe enough to re-open Interstate 70.
The Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10 believed to be human-caused by sparks from a popping tire, dragging chains or a rim along I-70.