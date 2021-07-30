GLEN HAVEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Tom Housewright was soaked standing in the middle of the road making sure cars didn’t try to cross Miller Fork of the Black Creek. Tree logs had washed across the road after a downpour washed debris and scorched earth into the creek. The damage is remarkable and becoming routine in this part of Larimer County.
“It rose really quickly this time earlier today. We came up about three feet, four feet, with just a bit of debris,” Housewright, a volunteer firefighter for the department in Glen Haven said.
Rain fell for most of the afternoon and evening around Glen Haven. The bigger concern was downstream from Houseright’s post because of danger to more roads and homes. Evacuations were ordered for the Retreat subdivision off of County Road 43, again. A storm a few weeks ago caused similar damage.
“We were expecting it,” Housewright said about the damage and debris. “Everybody in the affected roads, they’ve been under this ever since July 4, I think. So, they’ve expected it. Some people are staying out. There are some people (staying) and we’ve just had them shelter in place, seek high ground.”
Larimer County closed roads because of flooding in drainages on both the north and south sides of the Cameron Peak burn area. They are expected to remain closed until crews can assess damage in the sunlight on Saturday morning, just as more rain is expected.
The Flash Flood Warning for Glen Haven and Masonville in Larimer County continued until 9 p.m. Friday.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Glen Haven CO, Masonville CO until 9:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/R7xx0K4ojd
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 31, 2021