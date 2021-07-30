(CBS4) – Officials in Larimer County closed Highway 14 on Friday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area around the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. A voluntary evacuation is also in place.

The Highway 14 closure is from Rustic to Laramie River Road, in the same area where there were deadly mudslides earlier this month. Local traffic is only allowed on Highway 14 in the area that’s open further east in Poudre Canyon.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said there is potential for flooding along Highway 14 in the following area:

– From mile marker 80 to mile marker 92 (Shady Rest Lane east to Indian Meadows)

Residents in that area are advised to evacuate “if they are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.”

It’s also recommended that pets and livestock be taken out of the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm for Pennock Pass, Box Prairie, Poudre Springs, Upper Pingree Park Road, and the Upper Miller Fork drainage in Larimer County. This includes parts of both the Poudre and Big Thompson Watersheds.

At 101 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicate dthunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

The NWS has issued another Flash Flood Warning until 4:45 pm for areas along the Poudre west of Black Hollow. This includes Kinikinik and the Boston Peak area in the Upper Poudre Canyon. At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

RECOMMENDED ALTERNATE ROUTE for CO 14 – Travel from Fort Collins to Walden is recommended to go north on US 287 or I-25 through Wyoming and back down, but rains are expected to be ongoing over the weekend and other closures may be forthcoming.

