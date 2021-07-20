DENVER (AP/CBS4) — A state report on marijuana’s impact on Colorado says marijuana-related arrests have dropped since the first recreational pot shops opened in Colorado seven years ago — but Black people are still much more likely to get into legal trouble for cannabis offenses.
The report also found that people over 65 are using marijuana at triple the rate that they did in 2014 and that people are consuming cannabis through vapes and edibles at higher rates.READ MORE: VIDEO: Suspect Seen Sneaking Up On Boulder Woman In Assault Investigation
Youth usage remains unchanged at around 20%.READ MORE: Suspect Shoots At Aurora Police, Officers Return Fire
Denver City Council approved a measure permitting both medical and recreational deliveries within city limits earlier this year. The city began accepting applications on June 23.MORE NEWS: Remembering A Hero: Celebration Of Life Held For Johnny Hurley
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)