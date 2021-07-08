DENVER (CBS4)– The City of Denver has accepted its first application for a license to deliver cannabis. Denver City Council approved a measure permitting both medical and recreational deliveries within city limits earlier this year. The city began accepting applications on June 23.

Ari and Karina Cohen say they’re on a mission to end cannabis prohibition, one jurisdiction at a time. Their application for a no-premise transporter license was the first to be accepted.

“We’ll be able to partner with stores in the Denver area, and other stores where jurisdictions allow, to deliver cannabis products directly to consumer’s homes,” said Ari.

Their company, Doobba, could become Denver’s first marijuana delivery service.

“We’re allowing the opportunity for people, who don’t necessarily want to be seen or associated with cannabis, to get delivery and enjoy the products,” said Karina. “A lot more people will have access to cannabis and our purpose for Doobba is to end cannabis prohibition.”

Karina says cannabis delivery is a big step forward, but the process wasn’t easy. The couple’s dream is to deliver the same substance responsible for a mark on Ari’s record.

“Cannabis got me into a lot of trouble and now it’s actually giving me some opportunities,” said Ari.

Decades ago, Ari was arrested for possession of marijuana in another state. His record allowed him to qualify for the state’s social equity program.

Decades of criminal enforcement of marijuana laws has created inequities in the cannabis industry. A person who meets the criteria for a Social Equity Licensee can participate in the Division’s “Accelerator Program” or can apply to own and operate a Regulated Marijuana Business license.

“We’re really thankful to the mayor and to the governor for bringing these policies that allow us to start our business,” said Ari. “I think that’s a lesson I take from this. Sometimes adversity brings opportunity.”

There are still a few more steps, like inspections, before they can get their delivery business up and running. In the meantime, the couple wants to mentor other social equity applicants through the process.

Based on the number of questions the city has received recently, they expect to get a lot more applications in the coming days.