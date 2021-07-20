Peyton And Eli Manning Teaming Up In The Broadcast Booth Starting This SeasonPeyton and Eli are teaming up for an alternate Monday Night Football TV broadcast for 10 games each of the next three seasons. Katie Johnston reports.

52 minutes ago

Social Media Helps Colorado Photographer Find 'Random Couple' Who Got Engaged On Hoosier PassA woman happened to be at the top of a high mountain pass when a "random couple" got engaged. Laura Jeanne happily snapped a few photos of the moments after the proposal and took down their contact information, but somehow lost that connection. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

More Heat. More Haze. More SmokeWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

New Youth Violence Prevention Program Aims To Combat Crime In AuroraAurora's Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says factors like quick release due to COVID-19 and economic and emotional stress are leading to an increase in gun violence in the city.

12 hours ago

Coloradans Rally Behind Arvada Officer Gordon Beesley & Hero Johnny HurleyIt’s been nearly a month since a tragic shooting in Olde Town Arvada, and the community is still rallying to support the families of Johnny Hurley and Officer Gordon Beesley.

12 hours ago

Colorado Business Owners Plea With Gov. Jared Polis To End Extra $300 In Unemployment BenefitsColorado business owners say unemployment assistance is preventing them from being able to find enough people to hire and now they're asking Gov. Jared Polis to put an end to it.

12 hours ago