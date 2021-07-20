(CBS4) – Ever since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, there has been speculation about when he would join the broadcast booth. Now, five years later, it appears the time has finally come. ESPN announced on Monday that Peyton will be joined by his brother Eli in calling Monday Night Football games for the network as part of a new “MNF Megacast”.
The three-year deal, struck between ESPN’s parent company, Disney and Manning’s production company, Omaha Productions, will see the brothers headline an alternate broadcast of 10 Monday Night games per year during the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons. The Manning brothers broadcast will air on ESPN2 and will see the pair joined by a yet-to-be-named host along with athletes and celebrities throughout the season.
The partnership expands the relationship that Manning already had in place with ESPN through his Peyton’s Places series that airs episodes on ESPN+.
“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” said Peyton in a press release. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”
Denver Broncos fans unfortunately won’t get to see Peyton call any of their games this season as the team is not scheduled to play a Monday night game.
