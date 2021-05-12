DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos schedule for the 2021 is out! The biggest difference this year is the 17 game schedule, marking the first year of the NFL’s new expanded schedule.

The Broncos open the season with back-to-back road games against the New York Giants on Sept. 12 followed by a trip to Jacksonville on Sept. 19, where they will meet this year’s #1 overall draft pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Broncos might also see their former quarterback Tim Tebow, who is hoping to see action as a tight end for the Jags.

The next two games will be at home at Empower Field at Mile High vs. the New York Jets on Sept. 26 and the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 3.

In 2020, the Broncos had one of their best games of the season against the Jets in a 37-28 victory.

The Broncos first divisional game comes on Oct. 17th when the Las Vegas Raiders come to Denver. The remaining division games will all be played in the final seven games of the season.

On Nov. 28, the Broncos host the L.A. Chargers. The following week they travel to Kansas City. In 2020, the Broncos won just one game against a divisional opponent, beating the Chargers at home by one point.

The final three games of the Broncos schedule are all AFC West opponents.

The Broncos are scheduled for only one primetime game in 2021, on Thursday night at Cleveland on Oct. 21.

This marks the first time in 29 years the Broncos will not play on Monday Night Football.