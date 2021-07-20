ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan Creek Fire continues to burn unchecked in Routt County. The fire has burned more than 5,115 acres since it was sparked earlier this month.
The fire started July 9 and remains at 0% containment. Fire crews say the fire behavior has been extreme.READ MORE: 'We Need Our Workforce Back': Business Owners Ask Gov. Jared Polis To End Extra $300 A Week Unemployment Checks
It is one of many wildfires in the West that are creating smoke that is moving through the atmosphere and into many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area.READ MORE: Fort Collins Police Ask For Help Identifying Gunman In Deadly Shooting Outside McDonald's
The fire is believed to have started south of the Hinman Campground near County Road 64 and Forest Road 400. Nearly 400 fire personnel have been assigned to the fire.MORE NEWS: Denver Metro Chamber Of Commerce Sees More Flexible Work Models Emerging For Businesses
According to Inciweb, “A forest closure order remains in effect for areas near the Morgan Creek Fire including many areas in the Seedhouse recreation corridor and the Mt. Zirkel Wilderness Area. The Routt County Sheriff’s Office issued a voluntary pre-evacuation notice for residents near the fire on July 9. That pre-evacuation notice remains in effect and more information is available on the Routt County Current Evacuation Notices Map. Forest Service Road 400, also known as the Seedhouse Road, as well as other Forest Service roads and trails in the closure area remain closed to entry for public and firefighter safety. County Road 64 between County Road 129 and Forest Service Road 400 is limited to emergency and local traffic only. A section of the Continental Divide Trail is closed and hikers are being routed along State Route 129 around the fire area.”