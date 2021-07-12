Blue Green Algae Detected At Sloan LakeThe Denver Department of Public Health and Environment wants residents and pet owners to know about potentially deadly blue-green algae at Sloan Lake.

School Districts Across Colorado Evaluating Whether To Require Masks In Classrooms This FallSchool districts across the State of Colorado are now evaluating whether or not they will require masks in classrooms during the 2021-2022 school year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks in schools.

STAR Program In Denver Now Being Used As A Model For Other CitiesA program that started out as just a pilot is now showing it is so successful that other cities are hoping to copy Denver.

Colorado Health Officials Investigate Possible Plague Death Of 10-Year-Old GirlThe cause of the death has yet to be confirmed by the La Plata County Coroner's Office, but state health officials suspect the yersinia pestis bacteria is associated with the passing of a young girl.

Gov. Jared Polis Announces COVID-19 Public Health Crisis Over, Rescinds Emergency Order, Issues Recovery OrderGov. Jared Polis has ended the state's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order nearly 17 months after he first issued it.

'Bad Year For Culex Mosquito': West Nile Virus Found In Weld County MosquitoesIf you've been wondering if there are more mosquitoes out and about, officials now have reason to believe there are.