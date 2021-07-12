ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Morgan Creek Fire is still raging in Routt County. Voluntary pre-evacuation orders are in effect in the area 20 miles north of Steamboat Springs.
The fire started on Friday and it 0% contained. It has burned more than 3,400 acres.
Fire crews say the fire behavior is extreme.
It is one of many wildfires in the West that are creating smoke that is moving through the atmosphere and into many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area.
The fire is believed to have started south of the Hinman Campground near County Road 64 and Forest Road 400. County Road 64 is closed at County Road 129 junction, and Forest Roads 400 & 442 are closed. The fire has prompted the closures of recreation sites, campgrounds and trailheads along the Seedhouse corridor.