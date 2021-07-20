FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman in Monday morning’s shooting outside a McDonald’s. Investigators have released a suspect description and images in the homicide.

The shooting happened about 10:40 a.m. Monday outside the McDonalds in the 2400 block of South College Avenue near Drake Road. When officers arrived, they found the deceased person outside the restaurant.

It is unclear whether the suspect was known to the victim at the time of the shooting. Detectives are also investigating whether the shooting is connected to a homicide that occurred on July 5. In both cases, the victims were experiencing homelessness.

The suspect is described as a male, 5-foot-9 with a thin build, a shaved head and burn scaring on his face. The suspect was last seen driving a stolen Silver 2014 Honda CRV with Missouri license plate TE5Y1P. Anyone who sees the suspect and/or suspect vehicle is asked to not approach and instead call 911 immediately.

“What makes this incident even more disturbing is the brazen nature of the attack,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Swoboda in a statement. “This violent act occurred in broad daylight, along a major corridor with multiple people around. We need the public’s help in identifying this killer so we can remove him from the streets to prevent him from possibly hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or either of these two crimes is asked to contact the FCPS Tip Line at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868. Anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.