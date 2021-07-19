FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed in a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Fort Collins on Monday. Police said they are searching for the person that fired the shots.
It happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. outside the McDonalds on College Avenue near Drake Road. Caution tape surrounded the area afterwards, and police closed one lane of southbound College Avenue while they investigated.
So far the person who was killed hasn’t been identified, and there hasn’t been any mention of a motive.