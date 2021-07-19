Colorado Doctor Calls Drop In Deaths For Some Common Cancers 'A Celebration For The Medical Community'According to a new report, death rates have dropped for some of the most common cancers.

Some Colorado Mountain Towns Redirect Tourism Focus To Stewardship MessagingSome mountain communities are altering their approach to tourism to manage guest experience amid an affordable housing crisis and subsequent labor shortage.

Time Is Running Out To Vaccinate Kids Ages 12+ Against COVID Before School YearMany pediatricians urge parents of children ages 12 and older to get their kids vaccinated now, as the Pfizer vaccine takes two doses and more than a month to fully work.

Colorado ICU Nurse Shares Her Own Need For Blood Transfusions Amid Donation ShortageA national shortage of blood donations has made its way to Colorado, potentially jeopardizing the stockpile of life-saving liquid if more donors do not step up to the plate.

Women, The Pandemic & Addiction: Recovering Alcoholic Describes Falling To The Bottom & Climbing Back UpA Rand Corporation study showed women increase heavy drinking, defined as four or more drinks within a couple hours, by more than 40%.

COVID In Colorado: Staffing Remains An Issue At Rural HospitalsAcross Colorado, companies in various industries are struggling to fill positions. Colorado's Department of Labor and Employment says the data does not indicate a labor shortage.