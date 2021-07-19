MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The reservation system at the Manitou Incline that began during the coronavirus pandemic will remain in place. The decision to keep the reservations in place was made for several reasons beyond COVID-19 safety.
The reservation system began nearly a year ago, in August 2020 when the incline limited the number of hikers at a time to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The park operations manager says that there have been some unintended consequences that have been positive, like fewer calls for rescues. They believe that is due to the safety reminders sent to hikers who make a reservation.
Those safety reminders include what hikers need to eat, drink, wear, and do before embarking on the incline to avoid problems that could lead to rescue.
Most hiker feedback has been positive, but some longtime users don’t feel the reservation is necessary.
There are opportunities for walkups since about 20-30% of those who make reservations are no-shows. About half of those hiking the Manitou Incline are locals while the rest are from out of state and even out of the country.