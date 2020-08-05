Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– After being closed for nearly five months, the Manitou Incline will reopen soon. There will be a reservation system among other changes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
City leaders with Manitou Springs decided to limit reservations to 35 spots every half hour. After two weeks, that would be increased to 45 hikers in the same time frame. All hikers would be required to wear wristbands.
This comes amid tightened restrictions on large gatherings in El Paso County in an attempt to mitigate a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Manitou Springs City Council approved the plan to reopen The Incline on Tuesday night. The plan still needs approval from Colorado Springs.