(CBS4) – Fire crews continued to spray water on the scene of a fire that destroyed a home in Roxborough Park. The fire broke out Saturday night.
Firefighters responded to a home on Totem Run in Douglas County at around 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say two people were inside at the time, but were able to escape on their own without injuries.
Copter4 flew over the scene on Monday morning where crews continued to spray the rubble of the home.
West Metro Fire officials say a faulty propane grill is to blame, specifically stating leaking propane ignited. Once the flames spread to the home, part of it collapsed making it too hazardous for firefighters to enter.
They used a drone to get a better vantage on where best to place firefighters around the property which was surrounded by trees and brush.
Firefighters say pockets of heat kept rekindling over the weekend.