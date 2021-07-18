ROXBOROUGH, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire destroyed a home in Roxborough Saturday night. Firefighters shared incredible images of the firefight they faced.
They responded to a home on Totem Run in Douglas County at around 8 p.m. Investigators say two people were inside at the time, but were able to escape on their own without injuries.
West Metro Fire officials say a faulty propane grill is to blame, specifically stating leaking propane ignited. Once the flames spread to the home, part of it collapsed making it too hazardous for firefighters to enter.
They used a drone to get a better vantage on where best to place firefighters around the property which was surrounded by trees and brush.
Firefighters were able to get a handle on the fire, but remained at the home overnight. They say pockets of heat kept rekindling.