Colorado Avalanche Send Ryan Graves To Devils, Acquire Forward Mikhail Maltsev & Draft PickThe Colorado Avalanche sent veteran defenseman Ryan Graves to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Peyton Manning Doesn't Rule Out Future Role With Denver BroncosPeyton Manning didn’t rule out a future role with the Denver Broncos given the ownership uncertainty surrounding one of the NFL’s iconic franchises.

How Does The Future Of Baseball Fandom Look? Online Personality Jimmy O'Brien Turns Commentary AroundOne of baseball’s rising personalities went to a Denver bar to meet with local fans and prove the youth movement among fans is strong.

Lawsuit Surrounding Pat Bowlen's Trust & Will DismissedA lawsuit over Pat Bowlen's will and trust was dismissed. Last month, the trial for ownership of the Denver Broncos was vacated -- less than two weeks before it was set to begin.

More Big Sporting Events: Denver Pushing For FIFA World Cup Soccer in 2026Denver officials are already looking ahead to the NCAA basketball tournament in 2023 and FIFA World Cup Soccer in 2026.

American League, Shohei Ohtani Take All In All-Star Game At Coors FieldNear and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start.