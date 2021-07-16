LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4/AP) — Mark Redwine has been found guilty of murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine. Dylan disappeared during a court-mandated visit in 2012. It took the jury less than eight hours to make their decision.
Closing arguments were presented Thursday and the judge handed the case over to the jurors late Thursday afternoon. The verdict was read at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Prosecutors suggested that on the night he was killed, Dylan may have mentioned or shown his father the photographs — “which triggered a violent rage in the defendant.”
Mark Redwine told investigators he left his son alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
Partial remains were found 10 miles from Mark Redwine’s home north of Vallecito Lake in La Plata County in June 2013. In November 2013, hikers found Dylan’s skull, about one-and-a-half mile away.
Mark Redwine was arrested after a grand jury indicted him in July 2017, accusing him of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. He faces up to 48 years in prison.
