DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport opened a new “Return-to-Terminal” route on Wednesday as part of the $30 million Peña Boulevard improvement project. Drivers can now access a free-flow loop from Jackson Gap Street when returning to the Jeppesen Terminal.
Officials at DIA say the new loop will improve traffic flow on Jackson Gap Street and Peña Boulevard.
Drivers waiting for arriving passengers are encouraged to wait in the cell phone lot until the passengers have retrieved their luggage and are ready for pick-up. Drivers are not allowed to park along Peña Boulevard or associated side streets, officials said.
People driving to Denver International Airport will notice five lanes of inbound Peña Boulevard are now open between Jackson Gap Street and the Jeppesen Terminal. Peña Boulevard now features three through lanes as well as dedicated travel lanes from the Jackson Gap Street on-ramp.
Officials say drivers should expect nightly lane closures through September on Peña Boulevard as crews install new signage. Nightly lane closures are closed on June 22 and 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for sign installation.
The project is expected to be mostly complete by mid-August with some work planned in September.