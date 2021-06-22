DENVER (CBS4) – People driving to Denver International Airport will notice five lanes of inbound Peña Boulevard are now open between Jackson Gap Street and the Jeppesen Terminal. Peña Boulevard now features three through lanes as well as dedicated travel lanes from the Jackson Gap Street on-ramp.
The new lanes are part of the $30 million Peña Boulevard Improvement Project. Officials say the lanes and new signage will help improve safety and traffic flow by eliminating weaving patterns caused by merging traffic.
“We began this critical work on Peña Boulevard last summer and expedited work to take advantage of the lower passenger volumes,” said airport CEO Kim Day. “The additional lanes coming from the Jackson Gap Street on-ramp will greatly improve safety and operations as our passenger volume continues to increase. Additionally, in the coming weeks, we will open the new Return-to-Terminal loop, which will improve safety on Jackson Gap Street. Ultimately, these improvements prepare DEN for future growth as we continue to make our way to 80 million annual passengers.”
The project aims to replace aging infrastructure and relocate the Return-to-Terminal route, which allows drivers leaving the airport to turn back to the terminal. Officials say the new loop at Jackson Gap Street will simplify the route for traffic returning to the terminal.
Officials say drivers should expect nightly lane closures through September on Peña Boulevard as crews install new signage. Nightly lane closures are closed on June 22 and 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for sign installation.
The project is expected to be mostly complete by mid-August with some work planned in September.