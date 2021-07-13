BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared some good news about a bear seen with a chicken feeder stuck on its head. Officers gave the female yearling a helping hand at removing it on Tuesday.
The bear was spotted in the foothills west of Boulder last week.
“Secure your trash and take down those birdfeeders,” Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told CBS4 back in April. “Those are two major sources of conflict.”
CPW says that bears prefer natural sources of food but will turn to human provided food if its available.
“You just want to do everything you can in our community to not have attractants out for bears,” Clay said.
If a bear can find food near your home, it will likely keep coming back.
More tips to be "bear aware" from CPW include:
- Keep garages, windows and cars locked at night. Install extra sturdy doors if you have a refrigerator, pet food, bird seed or other attractants in your garage.
- Teach bears they are not welcome. If a bear approaches your home or yard, yell, clap your hands, bang pots or pans or use an airhorn to scare it away (from a safe distance of course).
- CPW recommends only using bird feeders when bears aren’t active. However, if you would like to use bird feeders year-round, CPW recommends keeping them at least 10 feet in the air and at least 10 feet away from anything that a bear could climb to reach it.
- Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.
- Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.
For a full list of tips and more information on bears you can visit https://cpw.state.co.us/bears