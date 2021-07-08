Mesa County Emerges As Hot Spot For Delta VariantColorado is among the states with the highest proportion of the delta variant of the coronavirus and state health officials say Mesa County has most of the state's cases.

COVID Concerns: Doctor Expects Spike In Cases After MLB All-Star GameMedical experts are concerned that the large number of tourists visiting from out of state, along with the delta variant, could lead to a spike of cases in Colorado.

Colorado Looks At More Incentives To Increase Vaccinations As $1 Million Lottery EndsAs the governor announced the final $1 million vaccine lottery winner, he also urged the 30% of Coloradans who haven’t received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get it soon.

Aurora Mother Named As Fifth $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayOfficials with the State of Colorado picked the fifth $1 million winner in a lottery that was aimed at inspiring residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

'Things Are Evolving So Rapidly': Colorado Couple Forced To Cancel Trip Abroad Over COVID BanA Colorado couple says their dream post-pandemic trip to the Mediterranean Sea was canceled because of where they live.

All-Star Week: COVID Vaccines To Be Available At Play Ball ParkAs Denver prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game this year, city officials say they will have COVID-19 vaccines available at Play Ball Park at The Colorado Convention Center.