BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – Berthoud is setting off a public fireworks display on July 3 this year. They will be launched from Richardson Open Space.
There will be a free festival at Bein Baseball Complex from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. which includes food trucks and kids zone. Then the fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
Berthoud officials say the fireworks should be visible throughout the community and they are asking people not to come to the open space area. They say there won’t be parking available and North Berthoud Parkway will be closed.
Get more information on the Berthoud.org website.