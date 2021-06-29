DENVER (CBS4)– Airbnb has been blocking potential partiers in Denver for nearly one year. The policy started during the pandemic as a way to help keep everyone safe.
Airbnb stopped allowing guests under 25 years old with a history of bad reviews, from booking entire homes.
Airbnb said they blocked about 2,600 potentially risky reservations in Denver. The policy also includes an occupancy cap of 16 people.
The policy will remain in place through the end of summer under Airbnb's "party ban."
Airbnb also is not accepting one-night stays during holidays in any listing in any city. The company announced on April 12 it will block one-night reservations during the July 4 holiday.