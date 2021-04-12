DENVER (CBS4) – Airbnb says it will not accept one night stays during holidays in any listing in any city. The company announced on April 12 it will block one night reservations during the July 4 holiday.
Officials say it's part of an initiative called Summer of Responsible Travel. Similar action was taken during Halloween and New Years Eve.
"Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb or who already booked their one-night reservation will not be subject to this restriction," the company stated online.
In August of 2020, Airbnb enacted a party ban which includes an occupancy cap of 16 people.
The company adds it will “facilitate discounts” for Superhosts to get a noice detection device from Minut which monitors decibel levels. Hosts are still required to disclose they have the device in the home.