DENVER (CBS4) – The deadline is approaching for Coloradans to provide feedback on design concepts for Civic Center Park. The project called Civic Center Next 100 aims to make gradual improvements to the area over the next century.
Located in the heart of Denver, Civic Center Park is a popular spot for cultural events, festivals, and rallies. It’s also Denver’s first National Historic Landmark.
Civic Center Next 100’s Concept Design is funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program. It will include improvements to four key areas within the park, including the Greek Theater, Central Promenade, Central Gathering Space, and Bannock Street between Colfax and 14th Avenue.
The deadline to comment on the project is July 5. To fill out the survey, click here. The final concept plan is expected to be finished by Fall 2021.
For project updates and more information about Civic Center Next 100, visit denvergov.org/theoutdoordowntown and civiccenterpark.org.