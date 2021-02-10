DENVER (CBS4) – The City and County of Denver and the Civic Center Conservancy are announcing a new initiative to design future improvements in Civic Center Park. It’s aptly named “Civic Center Next 100,” with the goal of renewing the area over the next century.
City leaders are inviting the public to learn more about the history and share feedback to shape the future design because they say it’s important to so many. Located at the heart of the city, Civic Center Park is one of Denver’s most significant spots for cultural events, festivals, and rallies. It’s also Denver’s first National Historic Landmark.
Civic Center Next 100’s Concept Design is funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program. It will include improvements to four key areas within the park, including the Greek Theater, Central Promenade, Central Gathering Space, and Bannock Street between Colfax and 14th Avenue. The final concept plan is expected to be finished by Fall 2021.
The first of three public workshops will be held on Thursday, February 11th at 5:30 p.m. Those wanting to participate can do so by joining the Zoom Webinar. For project updates and more information about Civic Center Next 100, visit www.denvergov.org/theoutdoordowntown and www.civiccenterpark.org.