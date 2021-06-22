ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Crowds of people carrying American flags and Thin Blue Line flags lined the streets of Arvada on Monday afternoon during the procession honoring a fallen Arvada police officer. Officer Gordon Beesley was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Olde Town Arvada.

The officer was killed along with a civilian near the Arvada Library about 1:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect was also shot and killed.

A procession of first responder vehicles led the way as the officer’s body made its way to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Arvada resident John Garrid joined countless others along the procession for the fallen officer to pay their respects.

“I saw 15 police cars flying down and I knew something was up,” Garrid said. “I have family in law enforcement, so it kind hits close to home, literally and figuratively. “

“My auto repair shop is right here, and we actually heard the shots today, so it’s kind of bad stuff,” said Todd Ingram.

Ingram has family in law enforcement and says it’s time for residents to come together.

“My sister is a deputy sheriff for Jeffco, so kind of traumatizing.” Ingram said. “We just want to show our support for Arvada.”

On this sad day in Olde Town Arvada, people say it’s important to honor the officer who died in the line of duty.

“You can tell by the people you see what kind of residents we have in Arvada. People that care,” Garrid said. “Just trying to show the men and women in blue we’ve got their back and we support them.”

Those wishing to make donations should contribute to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. The foundation can assist, support, and provide resources for the host agency in their effort to serve the deceased officer’s family based on their needs and wishes.