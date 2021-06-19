'Leaving Here Vaccinated': Broomfield County Jail Boasts 85% COVID Vaccination RateAs the state shifts its focus on where and how to vaccinate Coloradans against COVID-19, jails are playing a bigger role to protect the community.

Health And Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Joins Gov. Jared Polis, Members Of Congress, To Increase COVID Vaccination RateHealth and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra flew to Colorado Friday to help boost the state's COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Boulder Business Owner Is Third $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayPete Vegas was named the third winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway.

'We're Really Excited': Five Points Businesses Welcome Back Customers During Juneteenth CelebrationsBusiness owners say these events over one weekend can bring a month's worth of revenue and it could not come at a more critical time, shops along Welton Street have survived but are barely hanging on in the current economy.

CU Board Of Regents Vote To Keep Mandatory COVID Vaccine RequirementThe University of Colorado Board of Regents met on Thursday after one member expressed concern over mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty and staff this fall.

Special Series Of COVID Vaccine Clinics Planned To Commemorate Juneteenth This WeekendThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is partnering with several agencies around Denver to host a special series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics, all to commemorate Juneteenth.