DENVER (CBS4/AP) — The real estate market in Colorado is so hot that even a “little slice of hell” is expected to sell for over $590,000. A realtor posted a brutally honest about the horrible condition of a home for sale in Colorado Springs — and said she received 16 written cash offers in the first 24 hours.
"If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further!" Mimi Foster wrote in the listing on RedFin.
“You will also notice there is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer – damage done by an angry departing tenant who didn’t want to pay rent,” Foster explains.
"You will also notice there is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer – damage done by an angry departing tenant who didn't want to pay rent," Foster explains.

"But don't let that slow you down. It's not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that's full of meat and hasn't had electricity to it for over a year," she adds. "So be sure to wear your mask. Not for anyone else's protection but your own."
Despite the appalling condition the property was left it, there are plenty of buyers interested in taking the five-bedroom home at 4525 Churchill Court.
Foster says a lack of available homes means most are selling as is.
