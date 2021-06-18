COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The real estate agent for the home described as a “little slice of hell” after tenants trashed it, said the home was officially under contract on Friday. Mimi Foster said that someone in the neighborhood made a cash offer on the home.

The home was initially listed for $590,000. Foster did not say how much the cash offer was for the five-bedroom home at 4525 Churchill Court in Colorado Springs.

“If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven, then look no further!” Mimi Foster wrote in the listing.

“You will also notice there is not one surface of the home that has not been enhanced with black spray paint or a swinging hammer – damage done by an angry departing tenant who didn’t want to pay rent,” Foster explained.

“But don’t let that slow you down. It’s not nearly as daunting as the freezer in the basement that’s full of meat and hasn’t had electricity to it for over a year,” she adds. “So be sure to wear your mask. Not for anyone else’s protection but your own.”

Despite the appalling condition the property was left, there are plenty of buyers interested in taking the five-bedroom home at 4525 Churchill Court.

The home is being sold as-is. Foster estimates that it will cost about $150,000 to renovate the property so that it is liveable.