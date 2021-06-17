ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Englewood Police Department has released video from the fatal shooting of a man named Caleb Grisenti at an apartment complex last month. It happened on May 18 after they received a call about a couple sleeping in a running car.
Police ended up shooting the driver as he drove the car away and hit officers in the process.
All of the officers are now out of the hospital and will be okay.
One view, from a body cam, shows the officers arriving and then approaching the car. They tell the couple to get out.
Two officers were on the driver’s side and another was on the passenger’s side when the driver, who was identified as Grisenti, pulled out and pinned them against the wall and dragged them.
In another view, which is from a dashcam, you again see the officers approaching with guns drawn and the car pulls away then hits a police SUV.
The shooting is still under investigation.