ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Three Englewood police officers who were dragged outside an apartment complex on Tuesday have been released from the hospital. The driver in a stolen car was shot and killed after hitting and dragging the officers.
UPDATE: All the Officers have been released from the hospital and are resting at home.
Two of the officers were treated for cuts and scrapes before being released from the hospital. The other officer was released after being evaluated.
It all began about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday when Englewood police officers contacted a man in a stolen vehicle outside the Kimberly Apartments at 1401 East Girard Place, a few blocks north of East Hampden Avenue. That’s when the 22-year-old male driver struck and dragged the three officers. Officers opened fire on the suspect.
A female passenger who was in the car was taken into custody. The male driver was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
RELATED: Englewood Residents 'Jarred' After Suspicious Vehicle Ends In Deadly Police Shooting
Investigators indicated that there is body camera footage of the incident but said it will not be released until all the officers involved have been interviewed.