DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters responded to a single plane crash south of the Centennial Airport. Firefighters rushed to the area near South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway.
Authorities say at least one person died. They add the plane was inbound to Centennial Airport.
Firefighters say a brush fire ignited, but they managed to get it under control. The plane appeared to be destroyed.
Authorities also say power lines are down after the plane hit an electrical line. The line appeared to be equipped with both white strobe and red anti-collision lights.
“Units are being careful around electrical lines until charge is mitigated,” SMFR tweeted.
Details about how the plane crash happened or if anyone was hurt have not been released.