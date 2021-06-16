CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County residents were warned of a planned power outage on Wednesday night due to a deadly plane crash. The plane went down after it hit some power lines near Ridgegate Parkway and Peoria Street.

(credit: CBS)

Xcel Energy says they will shut the power off so emergency crews at the scene can work. The outage is expected to start at 10 p.m. and last up to two hours.

Power transmission lines are suspended from electricity pylons in Kearny, New Jersey, (credit: Steve Hockstein/Bloomberg/iStock/Getty Images)

The outage will span Quebec Street to Chambers Road and C470 to Castle Pines.

Parker Police notified residents in Parker and Lone Tree of the planned outage.

