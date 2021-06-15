DENVER (CBS4) – More than a dozen Southwest Airlines flights at Denver International Airport were delayed on Tuesday morning and 10 were canceled. A computer failure of some sort led to the flight issues, and some people spent the night at the airport as a result.
The problem hade ripple effects for air travelers at airports across the country.
Southwest Airlines said they were working quickly to try to resolve the issue but as of daybreak on Tuesday there was no official announcement about what led to the system breakdown.
DIA officials sent out a tweet asking people who were impacted by the flights to visit the Concourse C information booth if they needed water and a blanket if they were stranded at the airport.
Attention passengers: @SouthwestAir is experiencing computer issues which is resulting in flight departure and arrival delays. If you’re stuck at the airport, jump on the train for a short ride to another concourse to grab a bite to eat or drink. https://t.co/DIcbc2zuZ0
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 15, 2021
A CBS4 viewer named Eliza told CBS4 at 10 p.m. she was stuck in a plane on the tarmac for an extended period of time. She said the staff she interacted with was “wonderful and very accomodating.”
Southwest Airlines customers who are looking for a place to sleep can view a list of nearby hotels by visiting a special section of DIA’s website flydenver.com.