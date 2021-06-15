DENVER (CBS4) – Computer problems are leading to more problems on Tuesday for Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport and other airports around the country. Numerous Denver flights are affected.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at Southwest Airlines’ request, “while the company resolves a reservation computer issue.”

DIA officials described it as a “network connectivity issue.”

Southwest Airlines tweeted that “We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon.”

DIA had tweeted earlier that flight delays were “likely” as a result of the connectivity problem.

Late Monday, a weather computer outage for Southwest resulted in 1,000 flights being delayed system-wide. CBS4 reported Tuesday morning that issue resulted in more than a dozen Southwest Airlines flight delays in Denver and 10 cancellations.

Some people spent the night at the airport as a result of the flight issues.

Southwest Airlines said earlier they were working quickly to try to resolve that issue but as of daybreak on Tuesday there was no official announcement about what led to that system breakdown.

